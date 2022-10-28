A Redland snooker player is taking aim at the world's best after medalling at the World Blackball Championships in France.
Redland Bay student Jayden Dinga was one of almost 600 competitors from 13 different countries who travelled to compete in Albi, France.
The 17-year-old Kimberly College student entered three events and medalled in two of them, winning silver in the U18 doubles with Victorian teammate Sean Dempsey and bronze in the U18s teams event.
Mother Belinda Dinga said her son picked up a cue at the Redlands RSL when he was six-years-old.
"Jayden started playing snooker because his dad played at Redlands RSL and Jayden used to go and watch... Jayden asked the junior coach if he could attend junior coaching. The rest is history," she said.
Dinga is the current Australian U18 runner up and has won 22 national titles in snooker, billiards and pool.
He has been playing in the Pockets Junior Pro Series in Melbourne this year and won the most recent Series.
"Jayden loves the competitiveness of snooker. It's a sport that requires extreme focus and ability to calm yourself under high pressure. He thrives on that," Ms Dinga said.
"Ed and I are extremely proud of Jayden's achievements in cue sports. He's a terrific ambassador for the sport in Australia."
Since returning from the World Blackball Championships the cue sports player, who is also a talented footballer, has turned his focus to his ATAR exams and hopes to study a double degree in Business and Sports Development at university in 2023.
Once finished his exams, Dinga will turn his focus to prepare for the Snooker World Championships at Sydney in February.
Anyone interested in getting involved in snooker, they can contact Redlands RSL Snooker Club president Paul Talbot on 0417 752 489.
Redlands RSL Snooker Club offers free coaching to all juniors every second Sunday.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
