The Redland City Sate Emergency Services (SES) Unit is calling for volunteers to answer calls for help from island residents in significant weather events and natural disasters.
Redland crews are looking for members to join the South Moreton Islands and Stradbroke Island Groups.
Redland City SES Acting Local Controller Diane Vandermeer said volunteers did not have to live on the island to lend a hand.
"We wanted to focus on the bay islands because that's probably an area where we need to enhance some of our recruitment numbers because it's a lot easier to attract people on the mainland than the islands," she said.
"There's lots of opportunity for involvement in the SES, so that doesn't necessarily mean you have to be the person on the roof. There's lots of other tasks and jobs that you can assist with as well."
She said having boots on the ground in the event of an emergency was crucial ahead of wild weather forecast for south-east Queensland over the summer.
"To have group station on the island with response equipment and vehicles makes it easier for us to help those Island communities, and when it's really bad weather the ferries don't run so we can't get people over there easily."
Acting Group Leader for Southern Moreton Bay Islands SES Ricky Cook said there were a range of activities crews helped island residents with in storms.
"There's a range of different activities and responses that we go to, storm damage to roofs and trees, flood boat responses, evacuations, first aid, searches, whether they are personal or forensic searches on the islands, and those are probably the main activities we do over there," he said.
Mr Cook said being an SES volunteer was rewarding and encouraged others to get involved.
"When I joined the SES, I wanted to help the community. I really enjoy it and the training and guidance that they provide ensures we're there to cater for people who do do require assistance," he said.
"On the islands it's a lot of elderly people who may live by themselves. And when we go and we support them, and we help them whether that's leaking roofs, leaking gutters, whatever it might be.
"The gratitude that show is fantastic. There's a lot of praise for the SES and what we do during these bad weather events. when most people stay indoors we go running out to support the community."
Interested members of the community can apply to join by visiting the QFES website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
