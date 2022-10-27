Redland City Bulletin

SES volunteers needed to help island residents in emergencies

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City SES is calling for volunteers to assist island communities during emergencies. Picture supplied

The Redland City Sate Emergency Services (SES) Unit is calling for volunteers to answer calls for help from island residents in significant weather events and natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.