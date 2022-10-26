Redlands councillor Adelia Berridge is facing a hefty fine after being pulled up at Wellington Point for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Cr Berridge said her experience should serve as a reminder for motorists to ensure their registration was up to date so they could avoid expensive repercussions.
She said people unknowingly driving while unregistered was a serious issue, as it was putting people at risk of financial ruin in the event of a crash.
Police advised Cr Berridge that her registration was out of date after she was pulled over on Saturday, October 22 while travelling to a breakfast meeting.
She has been hit with a $1086 fine and been required to have a full roadworthy carried out on the vehicle, as the registration expired in January.
"Had I not had the good luck of being pulled over by Capalaba police, I still would not know," she said.
"The police came up to me with a breathalyser and then said, "you're in big trouble. You're unregistered".
"They were marvellous. I was so grateful because they let me bring the car back home and gave me two hours, told me what I needed to do and helped me through the shock."
Cr Berridge said there was no excuse for forgetting to renew registration when Queensland still had a sticker system in place but believed drivers were now missing notices sent to them in the post.
Registration stickers were scrapped in 2014 and replaced with an electronic system, allowing drivers to have their renewal notices sent to them via email rather than mail.
"The roadworthy mechanic told me he gets eight a week of people who have been randomly pulled over and didn't know ...," she said.
"What does this tell you? That's just one mechanic out of hundreds. An unregistered vehicle means there is no third party insurance too.
"Had I run up the back of someone and had a personal injury claim of $250,000 which happens, how would I pay this? I'd have to sell my house."
Cr Berridge has been accused of hypocrisy since posting about her fine on social media, with some referring back to the comments she made about Mayor Karen Williams in the aftermath of her drink-driving crash.
She said driving an unregistered vehicle was not putting lives at risk and was not a comparable situation to driving drunk.
"Driving drunk three times over the limit and making a choice to drive knowing you have had more than two drinks, then crashing a council car after crossing a busy four lane intersection, was an appalling decision to make," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
