Redlands councillor Adelia Berridge hit with hefty fine after driving unregistered vehicle

By Jordan Crick
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:41am, first published October 26 2022 - 8:55pm
Cr Adelia Berridge is urging caution after being fined for driving an unregistered car at Wellington Point.

Redlands councillor Adelia Berridge is facing a hefty fine after being pulled up at Wellington Point for driving an unregistered vehicle.

