Motorists are being urged to hunt down cheaper fuel and fill up their tank as unleaded prices begin to jump above $2 per litre in south-east Queensland for the first time since the full fuel excise was reintroduced.
The hike comes after diesel prices reached record highs across the state earlier this week, with the average price in greater Brisbane hitting 237.5 cents per litre on Tuesday.
Several Redlands, Logan and Scenic Rim retailers are still offering fuel for $1.73 per litre, but the majority of service stations are predicted to hike their prices to about $2.14 in the coming days.
RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said it was vital for motorists to shop around so they could avoid price pain at the pump.
"We're seeing the first few sites hike and we know the majority will follow within days, so this is the time to do your research and make sure you're filling the tank while cheaper fuel is still available," she said.
"Fuel companies have absorbed the return of the full fuel excise and indicative retail margins have actually dipped into the negative, so they'll be wanting to lift prices quickly to generate returns."
Wellington Point BP, Cleveland Ampol, Metro Capalaba and Mount Cotton BP are currently among the cheapest retailers for unleaded 91 in the Redlands.
Cheaper prices are also available in the Logan suburbs of Crestmead, Greenbank, Flagstone and Jimboomba.
In the Scenic Rim, motorists can fill up for $1.75 per litre at Beaudesert and Tamrrokum Ampol.
RACQ does not expect prices to climb above 214.9 cents per litre in this price cycle, despite the full 44 cents per litre fuel excise coming back into play during September.
Ms Cooney said diesel prices were driven purely by international factors, with the war in Ukraine having a significant impact on supply.
"There's a misconception that diesel margins are high. However, retailers are currently making around 9.5 cents per litre on diesel," she said.
"The longer-term average retail margin is 12 cents per litre, so unfortunately this means diesel prices will likely creep a little higher."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
