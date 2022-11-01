Cleveland professional jet skier Bailey Cunningham has been riding a wave of success on the international circuit in competitions across the US.
Cunningham has been racing jetskis overseas for the last five months.
He caught the attention of US competition organisers and was invited to race two major series, the P1 AquaX series in Florida and the Jettribe sponsored Neutiwater series in Texas.
The 23-year-old has podium finishes throughout the rounds of the Nautiwater and finished eighth in the final round of the P1 AquaX series.
The series was attended by the best of the best, including ex-world and national champions of America.
Before heading over to compete Cunningham said his goal was to place in the top 10 in the series, with the hope of seeing how he stacked up against the world's best.
After that success, he travelled to Lake Havasu to race the World Finals where he finished sixth in the world for Open Endurance and 14th in the Pro Runabout class.
Cunningham has been jet-skiing since he was just 16, and raced professionally for four years. In 2018 he placed eighth overall in the in the international Pro Runabout pen class at the World Cup.
He now has his sights set on the 2022 World Cup in Thailand in December.
He will ride the turbo ski Casper, built by Sunshine Coast Powersports.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
