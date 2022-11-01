Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Redland jet skier makes himself known at US world competitions

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleveland jet skier Bailey Cunningham has been competing internationally for the last five months. Picture by Zoomed Images

Cleveland professional jet skier Bailey Cunningham has been riding a wave of success on the international circuit in competitions across the US.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.