Redland gymnast to represent Australia at world championships

By Emily Lowe
October 30 2022 - 5:00am
Redland City Gymsports athlete Charlotte Johnstone has been selected to represent Australia at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Championships. Picture supplied

An Ormiston trampoline gymnast has stunned crowds, coaches and athletes with a top performance at a national competition and will represent Australia at the world championships.

