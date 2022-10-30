An Ormiston trampoline gymnast has stunned crowds, coaches and athletes with a top performance at a national competition and will represent Australia at the world championships.
Redland City Gymsports athlete Charlotte Johnstone was selected to represent Australia at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Championships to be held in Bulgariain November.
The 18-year-old will compete in the U22 events for Trampoline, Double Mini and Synchronised Trampoline, November 23-26 in Sofia.
Redland City Gymsports head coach Melanie Tonks said Johnstone only moved up to the senior women's division in 2022 and unexpectedly placed third in women's trampoline to beat all but two of the national team members at the Australian Championships in May.
"She is a categorised athlete in the Senior National Squad who is receiving the benefit of being able to have some training with the National Coach," she said.
"As she is only 18, Charlotte has surprised everyone by performing so well at the QLD, NSW and National Championships this year.
"The other girls are all in their 20's and have been in the national team for at least four years."
Johnstone also won silver in Junior U22 double mini and came 6th in level 7 tumbling at the national competition.
She was the only female Queensland athlete selected in the 17-21 years age group and will compete alongside fellow Australian representatives from NSW, Tasmania and South Australia.
Johnston was one of nine Redland City Gymsports athletes who also competed in the National Clubs Championships at the Gold Coast.
All nine competitors made the finals in their events, with more than 60 competitors in some categories.
Finalists were Ella Brushe, Trey Morales, Bella Malcolm, Charlie Ebbstein and Jonah Masri.
Charlie Graham was a standout from the club when he placed second on double mini in Junior U13 and fifth in level five tumbling.
Saxon Walters achieved the most consistent results with a third on Trampoline and fourth on double mini in level four.
Johnstone placed third in Senior International to beat all but one member of the Australian Team.
Jack Van Dam placed fourth in level five trampoline to narrowly missing a bronze medal by one.
Some athlete also achieved qualifying scores to compete at ther 2023 National Championships, including Bella Malcolm for level six tumbling, Charlie Ebbstein for level six trampoline and double mini, Jonah Masri for level five double mini, Charlie Graham for the junior U15 Double Mini, Trey Morales for the junior U17 double mini, Charlotte Johnstone for senior trampoline and junior U22 double mini.
They will also compete at other events before the championships to qualify for other disciplines.
