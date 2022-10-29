Redland bowlers have been getting competitive at the Victoria Point Bowls Club Community Bowls competition throughout October.
Rain called off the third round of the competition, which had been run over two Friday evenings in October amd attended by 16 teams from across the Redlands.
The club welcomed the teams back on October 28 to resume the last two rounds of the competition held twice annually at the club.
The Community Bowls competition is open to four person teams, and anyone can get involved as the club supplies the equipment.
Victoria Point Bowls Club Vice Chairperson Adele Godsall said there had been some other interesting and exciting moments at the club in recent weeks.
"Gateway District Spring Night Club Competition is entering an exciting phase, with the last round to be played this Thursday Night ahead on the Finals," she said.
"Victoria Point Club has two teams of 12 bowlers vying for a place in the finals."
"Mixed Pairs Club Championships are about to commence, with twenty teams entered this should be a cracking series.
"Congratulations to Michael O'Brien and Michael Droder for winning the Men's B Pairs Club competition. The two Michael's took on Dan Gablonski and Les Regan in an entertaining match.
Karen Cosgrove from Pottsville Beach Bowls also visited the Redlands with her team.
"We were very thankful the rain held off when [we] travelled to Victoria Point Bowls Club for a fun day of bowls and friendship with the Victoria Point Ladies," she said.
