Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek refuses to speculate on when Toondah Harbour decision will be handed down

By Jordan Crick
October 27 2022 - 5:00am
Tanya Plibersek would not be drawn into speculating on when she will hand down her decision on the proposed Toondah Harbour development.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says she will not be drawn into speculating about when she will hand down her decision on the contentious Toondah Harbour development.

