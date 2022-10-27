Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says she will not be drawn into speculating about when she will hand down her decision on the contentious Toondah Harbour development.
Ms Plibersek, speaking on ABC radio, said she needed to be careful not to preempt a time frame for the decision while the public notification process was ongoing.
Walker Corporation released the draft EIS for public review earlier in October, almost a decade after Toondah Harbour was declared a Priority Development Area.
The study includes more than 5000 pages of research from 11 independent scientists, all of whom Walker claims have given their tick of approval to the project.
It has been met with backlash from groups such as the Australian Conservation Foundation, who labelled the EIS a work of fantasy and said claims made in the report were "beyond belief".
Walker Corp spokesman Dolan Hayes said the research definitely proved "scaremongering" tactics about negative environmental impacts to bird life, marine ecology and koalas were false.
The proposed development will be set out across 67 hectares of land and water at Cleveland.
Ms Plibersek said she expected to receive "thousands, if not tens of thousands" of pages of research and public comments on the project after the public notice period wraps up on December 6.
"I have to be careful about what I say because as a decision-maker, I can't prejudge an issue before it comes to me," she said.
"At the moment, that project is open for public consultation. Once I've got all the information before me, I'll make a decision."
The final determination lies with Ms Plibersek, who was awarded the environment portfolio after Labor won office in May.
"This'll be probably thousands, if not tens of thousands, of pages of scientific research and public comment that'll come to me," she said.
"I have to really consider it carefully. I'm not going to kind of preempt that by just picking a date."
Ms Plibersek said the government had a "big job" on their hands to reform environmental laws in 2023.
"They can be slow, they can be confusing, and we know from the State of the Environment Report that our environmental laws aren't protecting our environment," she said.
"The environment's getting in a bad state and getting worse, and business is facing some of these slow and complex decision-making."
The public can comment on the draft EIS until Tuesday, December 6.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
