A young Ormiston designer is getting her name out in the fashion world as her original designs perform highly in competitions throughout 2022.
Aspiring fashion designer Tayla McFarlane received her first Janome sewing machine when she was 7-years-old and started making cosmetic bags and beach bags.
After finding a passion for her craft, Miss McFarlane started her label, 7roses.
"I get inspired from the fabric first, the colour or print of the fabric, the texture of the fabric, the weight of the fabric and the way the fabric falls," Miss McFarlane said.
"I then build on the creation from there depending on these factors. My favorite fabric comes from Europe.
"I really enjoy the process from choosing the fabric, to drawing the design, pattern making, sewing the toile to then creating the masterpiece in the chosen fabric."
The 16-year-old has seen many of her dreams come true in 2022, with a number of accolades to her name and more experience in the fashion world under her belt.
Miss McFarlane assisted the Kelvin Grove State College Bold team in showcasing their collection at the 2022 Brisbane Fashion Festival in the Hancock Prospecting Next Gen Group Show, where her and other designers works were showcased to fashion lovers from across Brisbane.
She opened The Designer Q 10-year Anniversary show at Waters Edge at Hamilton, her first runway showcase featuring 12 of her designs.
Miss McFarlane was crowned Grand Champion at the Ekka Natural Fibres Competition 2022 for the second year in a row and Natural Fibres Open Champion, placing first in all five categories she entered.
She was also the youngest designer ever to have her work showcased alongside other Brisbane Designers during Brisbane Fashion Month, one of Queensland's largest showcases of local designers.
On October 29 and 30 Miss McFarlane will compete in The Rise to the Runway event at Robina Tafe with 15 of her own designs.
She is currently completing a Certificate three in Business with Brisbane based sportswear and street aesthetic label LSKD as she works towards her goal of studying fashion at the London College of Fashion in England once she finishes school.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
