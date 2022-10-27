Redland City Bulletin

Bowman MP offers assistance for travellers with passport delays

By Emily Lowe
October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Henry Pike speaks to concerned travellers about passport delays. Picture supplied

As Australians return to international travel the Australian Passport Office is backed up with application delays for up to 10 weeks, but Bowman MP Henry Pike has offered assistance for Redland residents.

