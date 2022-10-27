As Australians return to international travel the Australian Passport Office is backed up with application delays for up to 10 weeks, but Bowman MP Henry Pike has offered assistance for Redland residents.
Mr Pike said panicked travellers had visited his office with concerns about delays.
"My office has been able to assist a lot of local families get their passports just in the nick of time and we are always happy to intervene in the process if any locals need help," he said.
"Locals should check now that their passport is up to date, remembering that some countries require 3 to 6 months still valid on your passport to be able to travel,
"A streamlined renewal process is now available online for Australians over the age of 18 with a recently expired passport."
Mr Pike said outdated passports and children's passports required full applications to be lodged at Australia Post Offices.
"To speed up the process and save a few days, where possible instead of registered mail, opt to collect your passport from the passport office," Mr Pike recommended.
"A priority fee is available for those who have left your renewal or application too late. This fast tracks the application to 2-3 business days from lodgement to collection at the passport office."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
