Police have charged a North Stradbroke Island visitor after officers busted him fishtailing a ute in the sand on Flinders Beach while allegedly over the legal alcohol limit.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said police were on the man's tail as he performed the illegal manoeuvre.
Police say a white Holden Colorado used the Flinders Beach access route and began fishtailing in the sand about 2.30pm on Saturday, October 8.
Officers intercepted the vehicle, which had three people on board, and found it covered in sand.
The driver, a 23-year-old Gold Coast man, was breath tested and allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.065.
He has been charged with drink driving and careless driving and is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court this month.
"This fool didn't realise police were behind him as he was too busy throwing sand up everywhere," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"He told police he didn't think road rules applied on the beach.
"I guess he will have a few months to study up on his limited knowledge when he catches the bus everywhere due to his licence being disqualified."
Police also busted a Logan man misbehaving on Flinders Beach a day earlier and slapped him with an infringement notice for careless driving.
Officers saw the man's Ford Ranger perform a sudden u-turn as they entered the beach at Amity about 11am on Friday, October 7.
As police approached the pickup truck, they saw several circles in the sand which they allege were caused by a vehicle.
Sergeant Scanlan said the man would have been facing more serious repercussions if police had caught him in the act.
"If I had seen him doing the circle work in the sand, he would have be facing more serious charges and would have lost his vehicle for 90 days under the hoon legislation," Sergeant Scanlan said.
Dunwich police have also charged two women with unlicenced driving, including a 41-year-old Point Lookout local whose licence was suspended after racking up multiple demerit points.
Officers were patrolling Mooloomba Road at Point Lookout about 8.30pm on Saturday, October 15 when they pulled over a pink Suzuki hatchback.
Police ran a licence check and found the woman's licence had been suspended due to an accumulation of demerit points.
Sergeant Scanlan said the woman had received 13 traffic infringements in the past three years.
"Local police know who don't have licences so if you think you will be right to quickly duck down to the local shop for some milk, think again as you will eventually get caught," he said.
The other driver hit with an unlicenced driving charge, a 61-year-old Dunwich woman, was intercepted at 6pm on Friday, October 7.
Police say the woman's licence had expired more than 12 months earlier.
"This is a timely reminder to check the expiry date on your licence to ensure you are lawfully allowed to drive," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"If you have a crash and you are unlicenced it may void your insurance."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
