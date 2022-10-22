Redland City Bulletin

Gold Coast man, 23, charged after fishtailing on North Stradbroke Island beach

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:05am, first published October 22 2022 - 9:00pm
A man will face court after allegedly using his ute to fishtail in the sand at Flinders Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

Police have charged a North Stradbroke Island visitor after officers busted him fishtailing a ute in the sand on Flinders Beach while allegedly over the legal alcohol limit.

