Scenic Rim Council Mayor Greg Christensen apologises after Redlands gaffe in general meeting

By Jordan Crick
October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen wrongly claimed Redlands wanted to become a city, despite the area gaining that status more than a decade ago.

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen has made a series of gaffes when referring to Redlands at a recent general meeting, including mistakenly stating the area was "not quite a city yet".

