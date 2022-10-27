Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen has made a series of gaffes when referring to Redlands at a recent general meeting, including mistakenly stating the area was "not quite a city yet".
The second term mayor, whose council oversees areas such as Beaudesert and Canungra, was quick to apologise after wrongly calling Redlands a shire and claiming the area had aspirations of becoming a city.
His comments came during discussions on housing and the South-East Queensland Regional Plan, also known as Shaping SEQ, which is a state government framework for growth management in 12 council areas.
Mr Christensen also said Redlands had been "over-represented" in the media due to the city's tussle with the state government on housing supply.
"That has certainly been documented in the media concerning the public conversation between the minister and Redland Shire Council, or regional council," Mr Christensen said.
"They are not quite a city yet. They want to be. Everyone is trying to move [down] that path I think, except us.
"[We are] happy to be regional."
Mr Christensen retracted his statement soon after, telling the chamber it was a case of mistaken identity and Moreton Bay were the council pushing to gain city status.
"I just apologise too, I will retract. Redlands is a city," he said.
Mr Christensen was re-elected for a second term as Scenic Rim Mayor in 2020, winning more than a third of the vote against four other candidates.
He sits on the board of the South-East Queensland Council of Mayors as a director. Redlands Mayor Karen Williams is a member of the same body.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
