Wellington Point
About 140 items will go under the hammer at a Cent Auction, Saturday, November 12, at St James Hall, Wellington Point. Doors open 11.30, auction at 1.30pm. $10 entry includes a sheet of auction tickets, lucky door ticket, and afternoon tea. Children over 5 are $5.
Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel's playground is open for kids daily so parents can sit back and relax.
Wellington Point
Past, current and future Wello Walkers are invited to the annual dinner at Tanjas Cafe, Wellington Point from 6pm Monday, November 28. RSVP to Matty at 0402 284 289.
Cleveland
Redland Bushwalkers will have a presentation of the Carnarvon National Park through walk. Visitors are welcome to join at the Lions Hall, Shore St Cleveland.
Cleveland
Capalaba
The IndigiScapes Native Community Nursery is open on the first Saturday of every month from 9am-12pm and Monday to Friday from 10am-3pm to learn about the benefits of native plants in your garden.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street every Sunday from 7am-1pm showcasing fresh food and farm produce, art and craft, cafe and family entertainment.
