Florence and the Machine here

Florence + The Machine will bring its global Dance Fever tour to a day on the green at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton on Saturday March 18, 2023.
The tour is brought by Roundhouse Entertainment, in conjunction with Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents..
Fronted by enigmatic singer Florence Welch,the Internationally acclaimed, genre-defying, multi award-winning Florence + The Machine returns to Australia after four years. .American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Princess and Brisbane indie-rockers Last Dinosaur and singer-songwriter Hatchie join her on stage.
Florence + The Machine wows audiences with breathtaking vocals, spellbinding choreography and moments of aural captivation that can only be experienced live.
The tour showcases Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album Dance Fever released in May via Universal Music and debuting at number 2 on the ARIA Album Chart. it features My Love, King, Heaven Is Here and Free. The latest just released album is Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Gardens), features new songs and the classics.
The band has sold more than one million albums in Australia (17 million globally), boasting 412 million Australian streams (10.2 billion globally) and more than 12.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. The band's debut album Lungs (2009) peaked at number 3 on the ARIA Album Chart, while its sophomore release Ceremonials (2011) took the number 1 spot.
King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus), will perform at all of the Australian and New Zealand shows. Her 2018 debut EP, Make My Bed, debuted at number 1 in the Official New Zealand Music Chart. The EP's first single, 1950, peaked at number 25 on the ARIA Charts and is certified 2x ARIA Platinum, while the second release, Talia, is certified ARIA Gold. In 2019 King Princess released her debut studio album Cheap Queen featuring the title track and Prophet. Her latest album, Hold On Baby, was released in July, featuring standout tracks Little Brother and For My Friends.
Last Dinosaur celebrates the release of its fourth studio album From Mexico With Love, featuring the sparkling pop gem Put Up With the Weather. With a sound that harks back to the rhythmic 2000s, the band gained huge attention in 2012 with the release of its critically acclaimed first album In A Million Years, debuting at number 8 on the ARIA Album Chart.
Hatchie has released her second album Giving The World Away in April. The album dips into moody pop territory, while pushing boundaries of her signature shoegaze meets dream-pop sound.
Tickets go on sale at 2pm on November 3 via Ticketmaster. Pre sales for day on the green members and AAMI members start on October 31.
All event information adayonthegreen.com.au
