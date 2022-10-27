Redland City Bulletin

Florence and the Machine add Sirromet day on the green to tour in March 2023

Updated October 27 2022 - 7:53pm, first published 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Florence and the Machine here

Florence + The Machine will bring its global Dance Fever tour to a day on the green at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton on Saturday March 18, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.