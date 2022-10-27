Florence and the Machine here

King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus), will perform at all of the Australian and New Zealand shows. Her 2018 debut EP, Make My Bed, debuted at number 1 in the Official New Zealand Music Chart. The EP's first single, 1950, peaked at number 25 on the ARIA Charts and is certified 2x ARIA Platinum, while the second release, Talia, is certified ARIA Gold. In 2019 King Princess released her debut studio album Cheap Queen featuring the title track and Prophet. Her latest album, Hold On Baby, was released in July, featuring standout tracks Little Brother and For My Friends.

