Redland City Bulletin

Macleay Island community centre opens doors to Festival of Small Halls

Updated November 1 2022 - 11:50am, first published October 27 2022 - 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inn Echo is coming to Macleay Island as part of the Small Halls Festival. Picture supplied.
Sam Buckingham. Picture supplied

The Macleay Island community centre hall will prove its worth as a small hall with a visit from the Festival of Small Halls on December 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.