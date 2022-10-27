The Macleay Island community centre hall will prove its worth as a small hall with a visit from the Festival of Small Halls on December 15.
Performing there will be Inn Echo and Sam Buckingham.
Inn Echo weaves hundreds of years of traditional tunes with contemporary originals and arrangements that both soar and make the audience catch their breath simultaneously.
Hailing from the Northern Rivers of NSW, Sam Buckingham is the perfect balance of poetry and pop.
Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours that takes folk and contemporary acoustic artists performing at two of our country's largest festivals, and sends them on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia. It is produced by Woodfordia Inc It's an opportunity for music-lovers from welcoming communities to invite artists into their towns.
Chosen artists tour not only because of their songs and tunes, but because they have the ability to really connect with the people they play for, whether through storytelling, the ability to tell a good joke (or a truly terrible one), a wonderful warmth and a real interest in visiting places a little off the beaten track.
The Festival of Small Halls Australia was inspired from the seed of an idea in Canada for a new touring structure to take great music into regional areas. The event was born of inspiration by the spirit of community, hospitality, exceptional music, and fun that has made small halls festivals in PEI and Australia such treasured events.
Tickets are $30, concession $25 and children under 10 years free. Book on smallhalls.iwannaticket.com.au/event/festival-of-small-halls-summer-tour-2022-queenscliff-music-festival-to-woodford-folk-festival-Mjc0MzI
