Raby Bay
It's all about position and this magnificent and luxurious home commands the waterfront in prestigious Raby Bay.
This majestic property has a unique and regal demeanour, surrounded by 77 metres of water on two sides, it's almost like living on a private island.
Introducing 'Vista Cost a Lota', a luxury property perfectly positioned on 1027 square metres with sweeping views over parkland to the beautiful waters of Moreton Bay, also capturing the expansive vista of Chichester Canal. It is a rare find.
Perfect for those who love space, the massive home has multiple living areas on the lower level including a huge meals/dining area and a stunning modern kitchen with expansive canal and bay views.
The home cinema room is amazing with block out blinds and wet bar for convenience, and for business, a large office makes it ideal to work from home.
Four over-sized bedrooms lead onto the north facing deck capturing the stunning views and gentle breezes, and a huge master suite has a walk-in robe and an impressive ensuite.
A large wet bar flows to outdoors where there is a massive alfresco area with kitchenette and barbecue, gorgeous sparkling pool and a pontoon for the boat.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
