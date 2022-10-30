Queensland artist Barry Fitzpatrick has taken the top prize in the Redland Art Awards 2022 with his oil painting piece.
Winners were announced at the Redland Art Gallery (RAG) on October 14.
Mr Fitzpatrick was awarded first place with his painting Estuary 2021 which will become a part of RAG's permanent collection.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said Cr Williams said 479 entries were received from across Australia this year, with judges shortlisting to 48 works before selecting the winners, who share more than $22,000 in prize money.
"Congratulations also to Queensland artists Yannick Blattner, who won second prize for Distribute the Leisure Evenly 2022, and Karla Marchesi, who was awarded third prize for her work The Crane Wife 2022," Cr Williams said.
"There were also two highly commended paintings - Self portrait in the spaces in between 2022 by Chase Archer and Shuffle 2022 by Tammy Whitworth."
Finalists' works will be on show at the RAG from October 16 until December 4.
"I encourage everyone to come along to view this diverse and thought-provoking body of work and cast their vote for the $500 Meredith Foxton People's Choice Award, proudly sponsored by Redland Yurara Art Society," Cr Williams said.
Deputy Mayor Julie Talty said the biennial awards started as a local art prize by the Redland Yurara Art Society in 1981.
"The number of entries from artists across Australia is evidence of the high regard this contemporary painting competition enjoys within the arts community," Cr Talty said.
"Seven local artists are among the finalists this year, testament to the thriving arts community we have here on Redlands Coast."
An image gallery of the finalist artworks is available to view on the RAG website to coincide with the exhibition.
The gallery will host a panel talk with the judges on Sunday 30 October; bookings can be made through the gallery's website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
