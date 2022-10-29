YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: Putting the greater good over self interest

October 29 2022 - 8:30pm
Putting the greater good over self interest

In response to the editor's column (Stage three tax cuts; better to break your word than do worse in keeping it). This government is trying to be fiscally responsible, but they are hamstrung because the broader electorate is not reasonable. As Gough Whitlam once said, The punters know that the horse named Morality rarely gets past the post, whereas the nag called Self-interest always runs a good race.

