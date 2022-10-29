YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

I read with interest the Redlands Council and the State Government fighting about housing and who should be doing what. This reminded me of when I enquired about traffic lights and who was in charge of them a few years back. The traffic lights weren't synched, and it took 20 minutes to get through Dollery street lights during peak hours. I got an email from the council saying it was the State Government's responsibility then I got an email from State Government saying it was the council's responsibility. After receiving these emails, I lost it and sent an email back asking if traffic lights fall from the sky. The lights were synched within a few days, so the traffic light gods must have read my email. No one seems to want to take the blame; this is just another example. We all should work together to help the people of Redlands and Queensland, not divide it with petty mudslinging. Diane Legros, Capalaba.