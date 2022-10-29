YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

In response to the editor's column (Stage three tax cuts; better to break your word than do worse in keeping it). This government is trying to be fiscally responsible, but they are hamstrung because the broader electorate is not reasonable. As Gough Whitlam once said, The punters know that the horse named Morality rarely gets past the post, whereas the nag called Self-interest always runs a good race.
Most punters who get a modest tax cut like the one you mentioned in your article will not put the 'greater good over the increase to their wage. Add that to the chorus of people saying 'ordinary people will benefit, which is only partly true (VERY high-income earners like politicians and CEOs will reap the most benefit), and no matter how responsible the government want to be, the self-interest of winning the next election will win. That's a shame because, as you so eloquently said, Mr Thomson, people should vote for things that benefit the majority of Australians, not pure self-interest. James Collins, Capalaba
I read with interest the Redlands Council and the State Government fighting about housing and who should be doing what. This reminded me of when I enquired about traffic lights and who was in charge of them a few years back. The traffic lights weren't synched, and it took 20 minutes to get through Dollery street lights during peak hours. I got an email from the council saying it was the State Government's responsibility then I got an email from State Government saying it was the council's responsibility. After receiving these emails, I lost it and sent an email back asking if traffic lights fall from the sky. The lights were synched within a few days, so the traffic light gods must have read my email. No one seems to want to take the blame; this is just another example. We all should work together to help the people of Redlands and Queensland, not divide it with petty mudslinging. Diane Legros, Capalaba.
There has been much debate on greening Australia with solar panels on roofs, solar farms, wind-generated power and batteries but not a lot on green hydrogen fuel cell power plants. In Seosan, South Korea, in July 2020, the world's first large hydrogen fuel cell power plant was officially opened. The power plant generates 400,000 MW of electricity annually supplied to 160,000 homes. Water is the only emission from this power plant. The power plant took 23 months to build at US$212 million. The amount of electricity generated by the Seosan power plant is less than that generated by a coal-fired power station which generates approximately 3.5 billion MW annually. However, it takes at least 4years to build a coal-fired power station at the cost of between $4 to $5 billion. A lot of green hydrogen fuel cell power stations could be built for the cost of a coal-fired power station & each plant could be completed in less than two years and no pollution. Terry Nolan, Redland Bay.
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the gentleman who returned my lost handbag to the Police Station on the 19th of October. It was a scary experience to have lost my bag, and my lucky day to have it found by you. Patricia Comer
This is an opportunity for future Athletes and rescue training and education. It was a farm, so let's not jump up and down too much about wildlife displacement. Most paddlers are wildoes too. Garry Goodey, North Stradbroke Island
My main objection to a whitewater centre and the associated artificial swimming lagoon is that it would be in the middle of what is supposed to be an environmental conservation and heritage precinct. It shows a lack of respect for the site's environmental and heritage values, which would be impacted by the noisy construction and operation of such a facility and by the noisy crowds attracted to it. Surely, if Redlands has to have such a place, then there must still be some old chook farms on already cleared land that would be more suitable. And as for the idea of even more food places... the Council draft master plan has already turned Willards Farm heritage precinct into a food court, paying little heed to its history. Betty Walker, Cleveland
Craig, I really liked that you have looked at this site with a positive mindset. I, too, think the WW2 radio shack is well worth turning into a Museum for future generations. It is only in recent times we are learning about historic matters regarding the bombing of Broome and Darwin and the behaviour of American and Australian soldiers in Townsville and Brisbane.
My issue is with the suggestion of using volunteers for manning such a museum. Just how much more unpaid work do volunteers have to undertake? Volunteers are the lifeblood of our country: they feed the homeless, transport the sick, deliver meals to the frail, assist in hospitals, raise funds for equipment and domestic violence shelters, and the list goes.
Volunteers cannot and should not become an expectation. On the contrary, their efforts, time and patience should be better appreciated. They are as important as a lawyer who offers his services "pro bono". Edna
Regarding the proposal for flight paths to be redirected over Moreton Bay. Flying from the airport over the southern parts of Moreton Bay is unacceptable due to the impact on the thousands of people living on North Stradbroke and the southern bay islands. One reason people choose to live on those islands is for the peacefulness and to be away from the noise of the city and inner suburbs. Therefore, redirecting planes to fly over water is OK if it is not over or near the islands where many people live. John Gottschalk, Russell Island
