Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Slice of luxury for seniors at $40 million Thornlands aged care facility

JC
By Jordan Crick
October 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First resident Richard Smith cuts the ribbon at the opening of Arcare Thornlands. Pictures supplied

A new five-star aged care facility complete with a boutique cafe and hair salon has opened its doors in the heart of Thornlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.