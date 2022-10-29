A new five-star aged care facility complete with a boutique cafe and hair salon has opened its doors in the heart of Thornlands.
The $40 million development, built over more than 11,000 square metres off George Thorn Drive, consists of 92 suites split into three communities.
Residents have access to their own ensuite and courtyards, in addition to a theatre, on-site boutique cafe, physiotherapy room and private dining space.
Other features of the multi-million dollar residence include a Hamptons-inspired interior, several well-appointed lounge rooms and manicured gardens.
The facility will also feature a commercial, medical and allied health precinct with room for seven tenancies.
It is located in close proximity to Redland Hospital and is virtually halfway between the major shopping centres at Cleveland and Victoria Point.
Arcare chief executive Colin Singh said the Thornlands residence would provide a quality living environment for the elderly and create job opportunities in the community.
"Arcare's commitment to quality builds and environments, coupled with our relationship-first approach, will once again deliver a world class residence for the elders of the community who are ready to take their next step," he said.
Residence manager Samantha Scott, who moved from the UK to Queensland in 2015, said it would be a privilege to care for the new residents.
"My favourite part of working in aged care is building long term relationships with residents, their family members and our team members," she said.
"Since joining the industry, it has been a dream of mine to commission a new residence.
"I am looking forward to enhancing my local connections with primary healthcare providers, as well as welcoming new residents and their loved ones.
"I foster an open-door approach and will always be available to be of guidance, support and assistance where needed."
Arcare's grand opening was held on October 24.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
