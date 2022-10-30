Redland darts players were matched up against competitors at Wynnum for the Veterans Darts Competition in October.
Players Ann Leslie, Ian Martin, Andrew Smith, Lorraine Maltby, Colleen and Brett Golding finished fourth out of the ten teams competing.
The competition came with just one month left of the winter season competition of the Redlands Darts Association's weekly fixtures.
Projectile Dysfunction leads division one, Wolves hold on to the top spot in division two and while division two and the Phantom Throwers coming are first on points in third division.
Anyone interested in entering a team for next year or wishing to join an existing team and find information and contact details on the Redlands Darts association Facebook page.
Game of Throwns 9, Darts Simpson's 7; Fun Guns 11, Dumpstarz 5; Projectile Dysfunction 12, Whooo Cares 4.
Highest finish men: Glenn Harris (133), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (70).
Darts Vaders 13, Funny Tuckers 3; Wolves 13, Mix it Up 3; Eliminators 8, Sonic Death Monkeys 8; Ducks Nuts 9, Archers 7.
Highest finish men: Peter Gillespie (110), women: Lea Smith (52).
Bridge Burners 13, 3Darts to the Wind 1; Phantom Throwers 8, 60s are Us 6; Red Barons 11, What's the Point 3.
Highest finish men: Luka Warlters, Chris Matthews and John Warlters (64), women: Karlene Fahey (68).
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (4), Darren Hanson, Chris Krabbe, Ryan Gerhardy (3), Bill Potter, Dave Auger, Glenn Harris, Phil Thompson and Tom Beaton, and Colleen Golding scored a 171.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.