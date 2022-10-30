Redland City Bulletin

Redland darts veterans team up for competition at Wynnum

By Amanda Henley
October 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team- Lorraine Maltby, Brett and Colleen Golding, Ian Martin, Ann Leslie and Andrew Smith.

Redland darts players were matched up against competitors at Wynnum for the Veterans Darts Competition in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.