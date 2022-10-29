Toondah Harbour letters for and against

Since the release of the draft Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), readers have bombarded us with letters. Before the EIS was released, more than 90 per cent of the letters were against the Toondah Harbour development. Now the EIS is available for public comment; the ratio has levelled to be closer to 40 per cent for and 60 per cent against.
Here is a small sample of the letters I have received over the past two weeks. - Craig Thomson, Editor.
We should be aiming to become one of Queensland's most liveable communities. The investment in our community that Toondah Harbour will bring will completely transform our city for the better. I would happily buy in the harbour, having seen Walker's development of Woolloomooloo Wharf first-hand. It looked terrible. It was a real eyesore before Walker developed it. We want young families to live and work in the Redlands, well a trendy upmarket development like this would attract them or keep them here. It will also be good for Boomers who have the money to downsize to something like this. I have not seen concrete evidence of environmental concerns, only emotional arguments. The EIS is an official document done by experts. Those naysayers need to put up equally comprehensive research to prove their claims, or they should shut up so the rest of us can enjoy the good thing that this development will be. Roger Wright, Cleveland
Have Redlanders seen what Redcliffe has done to their foreshore, Cairns, Airlie Beach, and Wynnum, to name a few? Bloody brilliant, family-friendly and attracts tourists. If Redlands maintains a NIMBY attitude towards everything, we will get nothing good. I am still waiting to see concrete evidence from the Redlands 2030 group, the Koala group and all the other naysayers against the environmental concerns. They only provide emotional arguments. Anyone can say I took photos of hundreds of birds in four hours as they have. I'll believe the EIS, thanks. Experts in their field painstakingly do research. The naysayers seem hell-bent on trying to keep a Redlands that hasn't existed in 20 years. Bill Evans, Birkdale
Is it possible to share Toondah Harbour with the birds and the Units? It would save arguments on both sides and wildlife. However, the Housing problem will never be fixed. More Migrants, legal or not, will arrive in the country. Irene Davey, Capalaba
The Toondah Harbour development will not harm birds and the environment, the EIS says so. I believe the EIS because it was extensive research. Can those who oppose it say their research is as exhaustive and done by experts? No. Its claims are all by greenies or ordinary people like me who have no scientific qualifications and no expertise to speak with authority on environmental issues.
It was a working port before this proposal, and it still is. So how has it not harmed birds before now?
Another letter writer said If Redlands continues to have a NIMBY attitude, we won't get anything nice or useful. I agree. Time for those who have objections to put up with real provable facts or shut up. Michael Donovan, Capalaba.
It is very disturbing to read the Q&A with Walker's right hand man Dolan Hays in this week's paper. The editor introduced this with "finally our burning questions about Toondah are answered", implying the content is to be trusted. His replies read like the draft EIS Executive Summary. Why was there no opposition or follow up? Included in the paper is a 1/2 page ad. Why would we believe the developer or his paid staff about such sensitive environmental and social issues? Why would anyone want this precious Ramsar wetlands and the endangered animals who live there changed forever? Why would local residents want to live through 20 years of construction? Say No To Building on Toondah Wetlands!
Vicki Salisbury, Ormiston
The Moreton Bay Ramsar Wetlands at Cleveland Qld was declared in the mid-1990s, based on extensive scientific assessments, and defended by wise minds. Protecting them is vastly more critical now. Seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt marshes worldwide are disappearing, forcing the extinction of marine and local and migratory bird species. These Wetlands are among the last bastions on Earth for some species and important carbon sinks as a defence against climate change. We would be lacking in intelligence and social values, if we allowed the Wetlands to be destroyed.
Walker Corp paid a group of environmental scientists who concluded in its EIS that its development proposal for Toondah Harbour will not significantly impact the natural environment.
However, their conclusions are unarguably misleading, e.g.,
1. Averaging bird counts at a handful per year ignores that bird numbers can be in the hundreds and thousands during migrations.
2. Claiming that the development would require only 0.04 per cent of the Moreton Bay Ramsar site ignores that the 0.04 per cent is precisely where the wildlife feeding and roosting sites are situated.
3. Various artists' impressions of the development show a small number of unit blocks surrounded by parkland and marinas. In reality, 3,600 units would require something like SIXTY ten-story unit blocks.
4. Offset strategies to accommodate wildlife and koalas rarely work, and Walker Corp has a bad track record in this area. Wildlife rarely accepts man-made strategies, and abandon an area disrupted by development. At Toondah Harbour, this would lead to species extinction.
It should be obvious that it would be a blatant miscarriage of justice if our decision-makers allow the 20+-year-old science-based Ramsar listing of the Wetlands to be brushed aside by an alternative and misleading and perhaps biased "paid scientific opinion" from a developer. Robert Peachey, Wellington Point
Honestly, I don't know what all the 'naysayers' were worried about! The EIS confirms there are no negative impacts whatsoever because of the 'best practice environmental management' strategies outlined within!
For heaven's sake, are they for real? No (nil, nada, zip) impact to the environment with a $1.4 bill project, with 3600 units, on the foreshore, in a protected area, because they've employed 'best practice'.
That's exactly what they are saying. 'Trust me. I'm a Developer. It's got the same ring as countless other statements over the years that we've lived to regret. It's fortunate, though, that there is a response opportunity for those that would like to assess the document for a reality check. Five thousand pages aren't that big, and there is a whopping 40 days to do it, so that shouldn't be a problem. It's also fortunate that community-minded environmental groups (cmegs) have a bucket of money and resources (like Walker Group) to put a fine-tooth comb through it within that time. Those cmegs that care for the planet include Australian Conservation Foundation (Walker's naysayers), Birdlife Australia, Redlands 2030, etc. Thank God for those heroes.
If this is the appropriate process employed for a mature, democratic, environmentally responsible community and society, the system is broken. The final decision will go where the money is, as it often does. But, if it does, this will be another tragedy that our kids, and their kids etc., will need to live with.
Interestingly, Page 24 of the RCB includes a 1/2 page advertisement by Walker, where you can scan the barcode and show your support for Toondah! How easy is that? That must be one of those best practice initiatives. Mitchell Smith
Just imagine how precious wild places are as our planet deals with its epidemic of humans. Redlands have many natural coastlines unspoiled by development.
Wise decisions will retain the unspoiled beauty of these, especially where they enrich human lives, such as in Toondah and North Stradbroke.
Nearby Cassim Island hosts thousands of migrating birds in Spring, where they need to settle for unbroken rest and feeding, often en route to even more southern destinations. The defence for developing 3600 units over the RAMSAR-protected coastline at Toondah threatens all migrating birds whether they settle around Moreton Bay or continue on further flights south.
Wise Council planners for Coochiemudlo Island advised that development be made back from the coastline. Today, visitors value its paths with picturesque views around its perimeter.
Then imagine continuing to live near Cleveland Point during this development. Does this appeal to Redlanders already living with the quiet beauty of G.J. Walter Park nearby and the premier dog park with a view?
Imagine the disruption from 10,000 new Redlanders living in the Toondah development. Imagine the noise of jet boats tearing around with their dogs and activities invading all nearby islands. Imagine wild places disappearing under the noise, 24-hour dredging, traffic and dust for 20 years of development. Imagine the permanent lack of clarity in Moreton Bay from the dredging destroying the seagrass for dolphins and dugongs and healthy fish stocks beyond the marine sanctuaries. Also, imagine what visitors wish to see in Redlands. Who visits Redlands to see more developments?
Our unique attractions were and still can be the coastlines free from development.
Imagine retaining koalas with safe viewing near the ferry terminals in ancient trees. A developer planting 1000 trees somewhere else to offset their destruction in Toondah is neither wise nor honest. Imagine the visitors filming kangaroos moving freely on North Stradbroke unhindered by housing near Point Lookout walkways. Wildness is what attracts our visitors and is therapeutic for all of us. Forest bathing is a new description of good health, and Redlands is rich in its promise for the future. Gloria Claus, Ormiston
Is humanity NEVER going to learn? Are we going to continue to recklessly and needlessly destroy the environment? If Toondah Harbour is developed and thereby destroyed, it will be another reprehensible environmental tragedy caused by greedy humans! Karen Houghton, Thornlands
We chose to recently move to the area for its natural beauty and peacefulness. This suggested development will disrupt our quality of life and be a detriment to the environment. The area needs improvements to better service ratepayers, e.g. boat ramp and ferry terminal parking without a total infrastructure overhaul. Christine Fowler
The more I see and hear of this. It is obscene to burden the people of Cleveland with this Project when the Road Infrastructure isn't up to it now. What are these people thinking? John Pill, Alexandra Hills
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
