Toondah Harbour letters for and against

We should be aiming to become one of Queensland's most liveable communities. The investment in our community that Toondah Harbour will bring will completely transform our city for the better. I would happily buy in the harbour, having seen Walker's development of Woolloomooloo Wharf first-hand. It looked terrible. It was a real eyesore before Walker developed it. We want young families to live and work in the Redlands, well a trendy upmarket development like this would attract them or keep them here. It will also be good for Boomers who have the money to downsize to something like this. I have not seen concrete evidence of environmental concerns, only emotional arguments. The EIS is an official document done by experts. Those naysayers need to put up equally comprehensive research to prove their claims, or they should shut up so the rest of us can enjoy the good thing that this development will be. Roger Wright, Cleveland