Toondah Harbour letters for and against

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated October 29 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 8:55pm
Since the release of the draft Toondah Harbour Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), readers have bombarded us with letters. Before the EIS was released, more than 90 per cent of the letters were against the Toondah Harbour development. Now the EIS is available for public comment; the ratio has levelled to be closer to 40 per cent for and 60 per cent against.

