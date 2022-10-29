Trying to tell both sides of Toondah story

I am trying to tell both sides of the story. When we ran the op-ed from Redlands 2030, that was an unedited opinion piece for the President of that group to have his say. That was fair because Steve Macdonald had a lot of points to make, and he made them well. Interestingly, I had no complaints from anyone when that article ran. Walkers said they'd answer our questions for a news article rather than do an op-ed. Mr Hayes had a lot to say and there needed to be more than just a 350-word yarn to get Walker Corporation's point of view out to the public. So I ran it as a Q&A. I asked the questions, Mr Hayes answered, and the public could then decide what it made of the answers.