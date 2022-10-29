Trying to tell both sides of Toondah story

I have spent a large portion of this week explaining the process behind the Toondah Q&A article to angry readers.
Many have phoned or emailed complaining about last week's Q&A with Walker Corp's Dolan Hayes. The main questions from those angry about the article were; why was there no opposition voice to counter the Q&A, why did we present the answers as if they were facts, and why did we include an ad for Walker Corp in our paper?
Let me address those concerns here.
I am trying to tell both sides of the story. When we ran the op-ed from Redlands 2030, that was an unedited opinion piece for the President of that group to have his say. That was fair because Steve Macdonald had a lot of points to make, and he made them well. Interestingly, I had no complaints from anyone when that article ran. Walkers said they'd answer our questions for a news article rather than do an op-ed. Mr Hayes had a lot to say and there needed to be more than just a 350-word yarn to get Walker Corporation's point of view out to the public. So I ran it as a Q&A. I asked the questions, Mr Hayes answered, and the public could then decide what it made of the answers.
Almost all the letters I have had in support of the development say they have not commented until now because they feared the backlash they'd get from those who oppose their view. However, they were emboldened by the EIS and felt comfortable commenting now. Last week I experienced what those letter writers were talking about.
The way you counter an argument is with facts. That's sensible. Too much emotion has crept into this topic. That's why I ran the Walker article as a straight Q&A. Many have forgotten I gave and continue to provide Redlands 2030, the Koala Action Group, and CARP plenty of space in print and online to let our readers know their opinions.
All I want to do as the paper's editor is provide both sides of a very complex issue and hope the readers have enough information to decide for themselves. That's the way I practice journalism, the ACM way. Barracking for one side might be how other news organisations roll, but not us.
To address the ad.
We are a business. Our journalists get paid by the revenue the ads bring in and you get a free news service. That's the way it works. Let me assure you, as when elections are on and we run political ads, we show no fear of favour to those who advertise with us. Our advertisers know this, and our readers should know this too.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.