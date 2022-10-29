Mature age Redlanders are invited to get physical with exercise classes held every Monday at Redlands United Football Club.
The HeartFit program is tailored to older residents and allows participants to exercise at their own pace.
Hour-long classes are held at 7.30am and 9.30am on Mondays in the Redlands United clubhouse on Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
The program targets all aspects of physical health, including cardio fitness, flexibility, balance, coordination and general mobility.
Sessions are hosted by accredited exercise professionals who are trained in running low to moderate intensity programs.
For more details go online to heartfit.net. Redlands United is located at 60 Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.