Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United plays host to exercise classes for mature age residents

October 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exercise classes are held on Mondays in the Redlands United clubhouse on Waterloo Street. Picture by Ray Gardner

Mature age Redlanders are invited to get physical with exercise classes held every Monday at Redlands United Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.