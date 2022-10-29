Weekly wrap: Trying to tell both sides of very complex story

G'day readers,
I have spent a large portion of this week explaining the process behind the Toondah Q&A article to angry readers. Many have phoned or emailed complaining about last week's Q&A with Walker Corp's Dolan Hayes.
This week Jordi Crick tells us why residents are fed up with the issues caused by the Moores Road Car Park. These problems have been festering for some time and it appears residents are so annoyed with the lack of action they spoke with us to let the broader community know of their concerns.
Snakes alive! Jordi also reported on how a big eastern brown was wrangled at a Redland Bay property. Redlands Snake Catcher Tony Morrison has some good tips for residents to avoid encountering slippery reptiles.
Were promises made by Labor at the last election in the most recent budget? Emily Lowe asked both Henry Pike and Murray Watt. Mr Pike said Redlands got nothing in the budget, and Mr Watt said that was nonsense. So who is telling the truth? Read the yarn and decide for yourself.
Here is the wonderful David Pope's take on Jim Chalmers' first budget.
We love championing local businesses. As the editor, I reckon it is important we tell good news stories where we can talk about locals who have a crack and make a go of running a business.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
