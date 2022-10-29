An attendance of about 5000 people and an unprecedented economy boost has ensured the return of The Tide festival in 2023.
Co organizer Jeremy Staples of Russell Island said the festival was something never witnessed before on the islands and put the bay islands on the map as an exciting and stimulating arts hub.
The festival spanned 10 days from September 25 to October 4 with about 40 events on all of the islands. Every event was sold out. The Tide Festival combined with the Woodford Folk festival to present the Festival of Small Halls and also brought national and international talent to two stages with workshops and demonstrations.
The main event was the Karragarra Sea market which attracted 4000 people. The Sea Market has become an annual event at Karragarra Island over the past 25 years.
"The traders tell us the festival brought in a cash injection of about $700,000, something island traders have never seen before." Mr Staples said.
"The community support and the support of the Chamber of Commerce has assured its sustainability and provides a platform for growth. It is looking exciting for the future."
Mr Staples, 41, describes himself as a community 'seed planter'.
"My role is to build and strengthen a community via the arts. And it is my hope that this will implement employment and have all levels of government are buzzing," he said.
"The islands often get a bad wrap. But we can hold our heads high and show that this is a unique community living in a great area, doing great things. I can't wait to explore more things."
"We want to invite our friends and show what a great community we have here. The islands are undervalued and a little push and a bit of support from a few people will open some eyes. It is all here, ready to go," Mr Staples said."
Mr Staples said that once the festival was established, he was keen to expand and hold events on the islands throughout the year.
"We want to create experiences and show just how amazing the islands are. They are undervalued and a little push and a bit of support from a few people will open some eyes. It is all there, ready to go," Mr Staples said.
Entertainment for the festival was as diverse as the islands with surf rock, ska, indie-pope, world music and a touch of opera at sunset on the shore.
