Redland City Bulletin

The Tide festival set to flow back in 2023

By Linda Muller
Updated October 30 2022 - 7:49pm, first published October 29 2022 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The people just kept coming, assuring the success and continuance of the Tide Festival at the bay islands in 2023. Picture Alan Brooks.

An attendance of about 5000 people and an unprecedented economy boost has ensured the return of The Tide festival in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.