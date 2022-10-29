Mitchell Bourke has often thought of joining the army.
But he never thought he might be able to combine one life's dream with another until he was cast in the leading role of First Casualty, being performed at from November 12 to December 10 at Bille Brown theatre.
Rehearsal for the role has taken him on two army boot camps and given him a taste for the real army, while putting him in character as Captain Trent Kelly.
Bourke said the character was fictional but represented a culmination of playwright Christopher Johnston's mates and tells the story of his own experiences in Afghanistan.
In the play, Kelly is in charge of a platoon leaving Afghanistan and handing over to the Afghan army.
"The role has really hammered home the reality of the situation. He seeks the help of his superiors but he is pushed aside. There is an ambush and Kelly must also deal with the reality at home. It is really a tragic play," Bourke said.
This role follows Bourke's part in Return to the Dirt, also performed at Bille Brown in November 2021
He has also completed the season of Fourteen staged at QPAC's Cremorne Theatre, in which he played Tom in a show he describes as a stage show with 'lots of 90's bangers'.
The former Sheldon College student from Thornlands has had a meteoric rise in the arts with multiple acting opportunities. Next year the film A Royal in Paradise will be released in America with Bourke playing Prince Alexander, against Rhiannon Fish.
"It's a romcom. Alexander has the pressure of his mother wanting him to marry, but he doesn't like royal protocols. He travels to Haven Isles where his father created a marine reserve and there he meets Olivia. He feels he knows her because he has read her books," he said.
The film is shot in Queensland, with some canoeing scenes filmed at Raby Bay.
"It's so different. A film is a license to play around. But in front of an audience, you can build your moments. You only get one take and you can feed off the audience and talk through your eyes," he said.
Bourke will receive another new experience early next year when he plays Peter Pan in Peter Pan 360 with Impresario Productions, performing in a 1000 square metre hippodrome circus tent, accommodating 1500 people.
"I fly 20 metres in the air. It's a 360 degree experience and a dream come true," he said.
The show comes to Brisbane and Melbourne between January and May before playing in Sydney and Adelaide. When it finishes he will travel to Los Angeles for interviews and see what opportunities present.
"I'm so lucky. All my hard work is paying off. You can gain so much life experience as an actor."
Tickets to First Casualty are $66 to $94. Book on ticketing.qtix.com.au/qt/event_dates/qt_first_casualty_22
