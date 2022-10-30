Scarlett Road will be Folk Redlands' guest performer at its monthly concert event to be held from 1pm on November 20 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue.
The four-piece all girl band will perform from 3pm to 4pm, following a two hour blackboard session.
Scarlett Road performs a dynamic variety of celtic-bluegrass originals and covers, seasoned with a dash of old-time, alternative country folk and instrumental tunes. Featuring Banjo, Cello, Fiddle, Guitar plus warm honey-soaked vocal harmonies, the band members bring songs of joy and sorrow together in harmony.
Scarlett Road features Melinda Coles (fiddle/accordian), Brenda Kelly (guitar/ukelele), Lisa Mapson ('cello/guitar) and Helen Matheson (banjo). The band brings together story telling, musicianship and sweet voices in a vibrant and charismatic show which is fun, yet steeped in traditional musical influences with a contemporary twist.
Originating from different musical backgrounds each member brings distinct elements to a completely original style. Diverse instrumentalists and vocalists, they draw from an eclectic suitcase of influences to create original music and re-tell stories of yesteryear.
Folk Redlands operates on the third Sunday of each month.
Entry is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.
More on folkredlands.org.
