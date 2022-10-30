Redland City Bulletin

Folk Redlands presents Scarlett Road

October 30 2022
Folk Redlands presents Scarlett Road, a four-piece all girl band on November 20. Picture supplied.

Scarlett Road will be Folk Redlands' guest performer at its monthly concert event to be held from 1pm on November 20 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue.

