Young angler makes huge catch in Moreton Bay over school holidays

By Michael Des David
October 31 2022 - 5:00am
William Wight from Port Hedland, Western Australia, caught a 77cm tailor during the school holidays on Moreton Island. Picture supplied

Snapper fishing returned to the bay, most of the bay was weed free.

