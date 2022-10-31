Snapper fishing returned to the bay, most of the bay was weed free.
Raby Bay fished well over the shallow reefs, with the kayak fisherman having much success with lightly weighted soft plastics.
Fish up to sixty cm is about, with most in the 40 to 50cm range.
The snapper usually takes the plastic on the drop up from the bottom.
Gulp is a great plastic for beginners as it is almost like using bait with the scent hydrating the plastic. The downside to gulps is that they dry out if not stored in a sealed container and get destroyed by fish biting them.
There are many brands of plastic, and my current favourite is the Z-Man Curley TailZ which is durable and has great action-adding a scent to them for added attraction to the fish.
Take advantage of the low winds, and while the water has not yet reached summer temperatures, it is still a good time to target snapper.
The snapper is also on the chew off the Gold Coast on the close-in reefs of 18 fathoms.
The artificial reef systems will also produce excellent fish.
But one can drive past some good fishing when heading out to fish, so next time you are fishing, try the close-in reef system within a short distance of the boat ramps.
Raby Bay, Ormiston, Wellington Point and Coochiemudlo Island areas produce when fishing lightly weighted plastics or float lining baits.
Colleen Wight sent in a photo of a fish caught by her grandson, William Wight, from Port Hedland, Western Australia, during the school holidays on Moreton Island.
While driving along the beach, William observed a school of bait fish.
They stopped the car. William grabbed his rod rigged with a lure and caught a monster 77cm tailor.
The Wight family have lived in Alexandra Hills for over 45 years, with William's family moving from Wellington Point seven years ago.
That is a magnificent catch. Well done, William.
On the freshwater scene, please check the recreation and safety notices on Seqwater website for dam closures after heavy rains.
Ray Kennedy and a mate fished the North Pine Dam during the week and found the water dirty and the fish were scarce.
They moved further up the dam where the water was a bit better, but the fishing remained poor, with only a total of five bass and one yellowbelly caught on live shrimp.
Send any fishing questions and photographs of your catch or organise a coaching session with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
