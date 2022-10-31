County pro George Garrett has played a starring role for Redlands Tigers during just his second game down under, claiming three vital scalps as first grade held Valley to 240 on day one in Brisbane.
The 22-year-old right-arm quick - who arrived at the Wellington Point-based club in October - finished with 3/50 as Valley were dismissed inside 70 overs at Peter Easton Oval.
Spinner Jasper Sumner provided the perfect foil for first-class capped Garrett, claiming three wickets of his own including former Australian international Cameron Boyce.
Comeback king Jon Stimpson (2/42) gave Redlands the perfect start to the clash at Ashgrove, taking the first two wickets of the innings as Valley slumped to 2/30 after electing to bat first.
Prolific grade run-scorer Jack Beath and Flynn Thomasson both notched half centuries but they found little support, with four of the Valley top order failing to reach double figures.
Redlands had the home side where they wanted them at 6/90 but some lower order partnerships helped Valley back into the contest before they were eventually dismissed for 240.
Bailey Stewart was also among the wickets for Tigers, claiming 2/42 from an 11.4 over spell after being brought on at first change.
Tigers require a further 189 runs to knock off the first innings deficit after Liam Smith (21*) and Sam Heazlett (24*) saw their way through to stumps on the first day.
The pair put on 43 for the second wicket after the early loss of Michael Nicol, who fell for just four to opener Benji Floros.
Second grade have slumped to 5/47 in their clash with Valley at Peter Burge Oval but are still in with a chance of first innings honours after dismissing the visitors for 140 earlier on day one.
Opening bowler Klinton Goodridge racked up an impressive eight maidens on his way to claiming 3/25 but it was Tom Biggs who stole the show, taking his first five-wicket haul of the 2022/23 campaign.
Valley never looked comfortable after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with wickets falling at regular intervals on their way to 140 all out in just under 70 overs.
Redlands have similarly experienced a shaky start to their innings, with only Jack Fraser (15*) so far registering double figures.
Five of the top six batsmen are already back in the shed, leaving the Tigers requiring 94 runs for first innings victory next weekend.
Leigh Drennan, Jason Grosvenor and Cameron French are among the top order batsmen still to take the crease.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
