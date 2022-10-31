Young artists from the Redlands and Logan who use Visual Arts as a creative outlet at Kimberley College have had their works displayed at the school's annual exhibition.
The 2022 exhibition of Senior Art students was held on October 31, where parents, family and friends were treated to a wide display of works by Kimberley College students made throughout the year.
Senior Visual Art teacher Roya Khorsandi said the school's program was valued by students who's pieces were on display.
"The exhibition is a wonderful opportunity for our students to be able to showcase the artworks they have created throughout the year," she said.
"It also allows the audience to acknowledge and appreciate students' efforts, time, art making processes, skills and developments."
Ms Khorsandi said art was a great way for students to express emotions without words.
"It also has substantial benefits on students' mental health as it fosters their need for self- expression," she said.
"Creating art can help our students discover themselves; it helps them recognise and acknowledge their feelings and emotions, improve their self-esteem and confidence.
"Arts can also relieve stress and relax students' mind and body."
She said art students did not have to be talented or have artistic skills to reap the benefits of Visual Arts classes at Kimberly College which provided a safe outlet for students to express themselves.
To find out more about the Visual Art and Visual Art in Practice programs at Kimberley College, please contact the school 3209 0300 or email enrolments@kimberley.college or roya.khorsandi@kimberley.college
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.