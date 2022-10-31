Redland City Bulletin

Wynnum couple land $1.5 million in Saturday Gold Lotto

October 31 2022 - 5:00am
A Wynnum couple have desribed their $1.5 million Gold Lotto win as "surreal". Picture supplied

A lucky bayside couple say their $1.5 million lotto win has made their day, their year and their life.

