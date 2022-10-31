A lucky bayside couple say their $1.5 million lotto win has made their day, their year and their life.
The Wynnum pair were one of 13 group one winners in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw and have described the windfall as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
"It's just surreal, the weirdest feeling in the world," the husband said.
"I quickly looked at my ticket on Saturday night and I thought we'd won a couple of thousand. But then I went back and had a look and saw we'd got all the winning numbers.
"We were just walking around dazed after that. I just kept checking the app to make sure it was real."
The couple said the $1.5 million win was "surreal" and they would put some money towards helping their adult children secure home loans.
"I was supposed to get a ticket into the big Powerball draw last week but I forgot. I was in a bit of trouble at home so thought I'd grab an entry into this draw," the husband said.
"We'll be helping our adult children get their mortgages. Otherwise, we'll need a bit of time to strategise about what to do next.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Across Australia, there were 13 division one winning entries in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw on October 29, including six from Queensland.
