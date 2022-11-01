Redland City Bulletin

The Wintle's Giving Garden open weekends to end after 20 years

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wintles stand in their garden filled with rare plants collected over 30 years. Picture by Emily Lowe

Birkdale green-thumbs who have opened their garden to the public for two decades will hang up the gloves after their 2022 opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.