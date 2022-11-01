Birkdale green-thumbs who have opened their garden to the public for two decades will hang up the gloves after their 2022 opening.
Ian and Judy Wintle will open the Giving Garden at their Birkdale home for the final time on November 19 and 20, 2022, with gate proceeds raised going to charity.
Mr Wintle said they had decided it was time to wrap up their public gardening endeavours in the 20th year due to health issues.
"This seems a fitting number to close this chapter of our lives," he said.
The couple's sub-tropical garden, made and collected over 30 years, must be seen to be believed, and many have dubbed the one-acre garden filled with rare plants 'Birkdale's Botanical Garden'.
"The garden is probably the only garden in Australia where the shade canopy is provided by more than 50 tropical fruit and nut trees..." Mr Wintle said.
"The garden has meandering pathways throughout and as you walk through you must look left, right and above to see and appreciate the vast array of plants growing.
"There are shade houses full of Bromeliads, Orchids, Aroids, gingers and other rare and exotic plants, not forgetting a collection of over 60 different and rare Amorphophallus. A must see is the mass planting of Caladiums.
"If you have been before, please come again as we have not stopped improving the garden."
Mr Wintle said despite calling an end the open garden, their passion for gardening was never-ending.
"We jokingly say we have a happy 54 year marriage as of a morning we each go our own way in the garden and see each other during the day for morning tea and lunch," he said.
"We have made the decision to make this our last open garden but will still be open by appointment for plant sales and bus trips."
The pair picked up gardening to help them relax, unwind and stay active when their son became paraplegic in a motorbike accident and their lives turned upside-down.
"Gardening has now become a passion and we have given over 200 presentations to garden clubs in SEQ and hosted many bus tours in the garden, not to mention the friends we have made on our journey," he said.
"It must be said, in the 20 years of opening we have never taken the gate money.
"All gate takings now go to assist our paraplegic son compete in the World Disabled Water Ski Championships which are held every two years... He is the World Champion in the trick and Jump events."
The Wintles were announced Redland City's Local Heros in 2017, having raised more than $60,000 for the Lions Club.
The garden at 5 Carlton Court, Birkdale will open for the last time from 8.30am-4pm November 19 and 20.
There will be a large range of plants for sale, put together by Mrs Wintle, and a coffee van will serve refreshments on the front lawn. Entry is $10.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
