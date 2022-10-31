Capalaba MP Don Brown says LNP members are making "dishonest" and "false" claims about funding for Redland Hospital after Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said federal funding for upgrades had not been granted.
Mr Brown said the Commonwealth government had already paid more than half of the agreed $30 million contribution for Redland Hospital upgrades to the Queensland Government.
"No decision has been made to discontinue Commonwealth funding for the Redland Hospital Stage One Expansion project and the full $30 million will be provided once project milestones have been realised," he said.
"The Commonwealth Government has paid $16.8 million to the Queensland Government for the Redland Hospital Stage One Expansion project.
"A further $13.2 million is payable on acceptance of a progress report for the project. The Queensland Government is currently finalising this report for submission to the Commonwealth Government.
"The LNP continue to be dishonest and make false claims."
Mr Robinson told State Parliament it was "unclear" whether funding had been allocated in the 2022 budget for the expansion project - which includes an Intensive Care Unit and 32 extra beds - as well as other Redland specific projects.
"...I am demanding answers of the health minister this week about the promised $30 million federal funding that is meant to be for Redland Hospital," he said.
"It is not yet clear if funding is in the federal budget for the promised Dunwich harbour upgrade and road projects like the Wellington Street-Panorama Drive upgrade that is federal and council money as well as the hospital, let alone any dollars for things like the Cleveland line duplication.
"Is state Labor going to stump up the shortfall if there has been an Albanese health cut, or has the stalled upgrade become the shelved upgrade?
"I have asked some questions this week of our relevant ministers in the hope of confirming the funding is indeed there at least for the hospital, however unclear at first look."
Mr Robinson said he stood by his questions and that the Labor Government continued to treat Redland Hospital as an "afterthought."
"I asked the state government to clarify where the funding is in the state budget as it wasn't self apparent," he said.
"I reject Don's personal attack - I simply asked questions that he and the health minister have not answered to date."
