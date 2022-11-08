Dolphin based STEM challenge success Advertising Feature

The Sea Saviours are Daufi Spitler, Katie Lukehearst Ready, Harry Jones-Drummond and Charles VanDerKolk with Cleveland State School teacher Caitlin Wilesmith and Sea World Marine Education officer Ellen Wallbank (middle). Picture is supplied.

Redlands primary schools recently showcased their science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) skills at the fifth annual STEAMathlon with Cleveland State School Year 5 team The Sea Saviours celebrating a narrow win.



The team who are Daufi Spitler, Charles VanDerKolk, Katie Lukehearst Ready and Harry Jones-Drummond, coached by teacher Caitlin Wilesmith scraped in by three points for their efforts on this year's focus, Dolphins - our friends in the ocean.



The STEAMathlon is a unique event where teachers collaborate with the Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation to create challenges for students to research over 12 weeks.



Students from Bayview State School, Ormiston State School, Dunwich State School, Thornlands State School and Cleveland State School collaborated in teams of four.



These teams had been researching dolphins for three months and prepared a performance as well as a poster to demonstrate the depth of their learning.

On the day, students presented their research for marking, delivered their exciting performances, then competed in two other challenges.



The maths analytical challenge tested student's ability to apply their dolphin knowledge through questions on real-life scenarios while the engineering challenge saw students designing a prototype for dolphin research.



This was an opportunity for members of the Redlands schools community to witness the depth of knowledge and creative, practical solutions that students in primary school could achieve.

Shane Fagg is STEAMathlon project manager and a technology/STEM teacher at Cleveland State School.



"This is a unique event as the teachers [and] schools across the Redlands collaborate with Sea World to write challenges for our students to face," he said.



"It's amazing what kids can do when you give them real-life scenarios and the time to display their ingenuity.



"We know that STEAM skills are going to be vital in the future careers of our students and that it is through innovation and deep thinking that we will solve the challenges that our world faces.



"It's just wonderful to see the students light up in this fantastic learning environment."

Students were given first-hand information from keynote speakers such as Sea World Research Scientist Ellen Wallbank.



First Nations' perspectives were embedded in all the challenges and Uncle Norm from MMEIC shared culture and knowledge of buangan (Jandai term for dolphins) with the students.