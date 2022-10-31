Redland residents are coming together on Friday nights for Community Bowls at the Victoria Point Bowls Club.
Club Vice Chairperson Adele Godsall said the event was well attended and enjoyable for players, no matter their skillset.
"Another fun night was had by all at the Victoria Point Bowls Club Community Bowls last Friday evening. Sixteen teams were out on the greens, with the team The Fishermen taking the honours for the night," she said.
Next Friday will be the last night of the Spring Series, starting at 5.30pm with Dinner at the Swoop in Bistro.
Mrs Godsall said last Thursday was the final night of the regular round of the Gateway Mid-week Mixed Pennants where the Red-Victoria Point team conquered the team from Cleveland Bowls Club.
"Winning two rinks and having an overall win on points was enough to see the Red Team go through to the semi-finals against Wellington Point on 10 November," she said.
"The Victoria Point Blue team has put in a credible performance throughout the competition, but unfortunately have not made it through to the finals round. Watch out for 2023 when the Blue team will come back better and strong than ever."
The Fiteni Mixed Pairs Club Championships have also begun, with several games being played during the week to make up for wet weather.
The Open C Pairs Final will be played at the Victoria Point Bowls Club Wednesday, November 2 from 1pm, with Ian Shackleton and James Brown to play Ryan Trembath and Alyson Thompson.
The club also hosts trivia every Thursday evening from 6.30pm. Make up your own team or join another to meet new friends. To register ring the club and book a table.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.