Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point Bowls Club brings community together for bowls

EL
By Emily Lowe
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland residents have a bowl at Victoria Point Bowls Club's community bowls. Picture supplied

Redland residents are coming together on Friday nights for Community Bowls at the Victoria Point Bowls Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.