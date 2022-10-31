The Fairy Godmother and Fairy Raine weren't the only fairies in the garden at Ormiston House on October 30.
It was the opening of the Fairy Garden and many visitors popped on their wings looking for hiding fairies in the magical gardens in the historic home.
The idea came from house volunteer and tour guide Gail Pegg of Birkdale who wanted to provide something special for the children who came with their parents and grandparents to visit the house.
"I have visited plenty of palaces and stately homes overseas and there is often a fairy garden there for the children to explore. There isn't much for the children to do here, so we decided to do the same," Ms Pegg said.
The decorations for the garden were donated and purchased and there is plenty to see including a fairy tea setting, a sea garden, little walks, wishing well and dragon frame. The wishing well was made by Ron Redhead of Victoria Point.
Ms Pegg said volunteers Karlene Brennan of Cleveland and Jenny and Glen Park of Redbank Plains were major contributors with the Parks providing ideas and materials from their Earth Angels fairy shop.
Visiting children were given fairy cakes, juice and sandwiches and could have their faces painted by Fairy Raine and purchase light up fairy gardens to keep at home.
House convenor Duchesne Barry said the setting for the garden was ideal and had been identified as Louis Hope's own enchanted garden.
"There used to be a pond there with camelias and azaleas, but it had gone to rack and ruin. It is nice to see it restored in this magical way," she said.
The house will host booked parties in the garden with parties including treasure hunt, pass the parcel, stories, face painting and fairy and elf food. The garden will be open from noon to 4pm on Sundays until November 27. Entry is $5 per child aged one to 12 years. Fairy afternoon tea will be available on the veranda for $5. Book on duchesne.ormistonhouse@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.