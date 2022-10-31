So It Goes: It needs to be sunny

It needs to be sunny to do cyanotype printing.
That was the first lesson I learned when I enrolled in an art session at the Redland Art gallery recently.
The second was to read the small print. No, not small print, giant capital letters in describing the session. My enrolment was for a Family Sunday session, only mine wasn't for 'family' but for one adult dragging along a friend.
It was good having the five year olds there and my friend was completely fine with it, despite one of the children at the other end of the time vomiting up her excitement during the class.
It was good to have the five year old because they didn't mind me cheating off them.
You see when it comes to craft, they are way better at it than I am.
The purpose of the session was to learn about cyanotype printing. To be honest, I had no idea what that was before the session. Cyanotype printing is done on specially treated paper (sort of like photographic paper) which turns blue when it is put out in the sun. Pop a few items on it (such as leaves and ferns and cut out things) and these bits don't colour change.
As this was a rainy day, the option of popping anything in the sun, including ourselves meant that the focus of the session changed to regular printing involving paint and little stencils of animals and the like.
It was fun.
Like a professional, the five year old immediately didn't print her first card. Instead she painted over it, making the background stand out (sort of like the cyanotype method). It looked really good.
I however went for the standard painting of the stencil and pushed that down on the paper.
Alas, too much paint and it squishes out of the side and hides any fancy little twirly bits you had done on the stencil for special effect (as suggested by the very clever art facilitator and already skilfully applied by my artful neighbour).
I went in again and round two (without any extra paint) was a better looking print. I thought I'd push my luck with round three which was a bit patchy and slightly strange looking. Oh well, one out of three was better than none.
Meanwhile the five year old ploughed on, all of hers success stories with a proud Mum assured of some excellent cards in the future.
Well I have a Mum too. And guess who will be getting all of my cards? And she will love them just as much as she did when I was five.
