Greens Senator Larissa Waters has fired off a series of questions about the Toondah Harbour development during budget estimates, including whether the new Federal Environment Minister had been briefed on the project's political donation history.
Senator Waters took aim at the $1.4 billion development proposed for Cleveland, labelling it "dodgy", and asked whether Tanya Plibersek would reconsider departmental advice given to former LNP Minister Josh Frydenberg that the project was "clearly unacceptable".
Ms Waters also criticised the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, introduced under the Howard LNP government in 1999, after a department bureaucrat stated that the Toondah review process would be "rigorous".
"It is not rigorous, come on. I don't mean to get political," Ms Waters said.
"John Howard wrote those laws. They are terrible. I can't wait to trash them.
"I suggest you provide her [Ms Plibersek] with a briefing, particularly about the political donations history surrounding this dodgy project."
Developers Walker Corporation made two donations totalling $225,000 to the federal Liberal Party across 2015 and 2016, along with several smaller donations to the Queensland Labor Party and LNP during the same period.
Walker Corporation spokesman Dolan Hayes said Senator Water's comments during estimate hearings were misleading to the public as they were not based on scientific research.
Mr Hayes has previously said that evidence provided in the Environmental Impact Study proved the development would "protect and sustain" the natural environment.
Redlands Koala Action Group are the latest community organisation to refute those claims, saying it is "fanciful" to suggest the development will not impact koalas living around the precinct.
President Debbie Pointing said the underpass proposed for the site was flawed and planting 1000 new trees would not support the current koala population.
"The Toondah koalas cannot possibly survive the monstrous scale of the proposed development and if approved by the federal government, our group fears it will effectively be a death sentence for them," she said.
Mr Hayes said Walker Corporation had invited the Koala Action Group to a meeting to explain the findings and recommendations in the EIS.
"The EIS has been endorsed by a panel of eminent national and international scientists and ecologists convened by the International Water Centre, a subsidiary of Griffith University," he said.
"The EIS scientists' findings make it clear the dedicated underpass will remove the greatest threat of increased traffic and ensure the safety and movement of koalas.
"The EIS scientists' findings also state the new Toondah Harbour's planting of over 1000 new koala food trees will create a significant increase in koala habitat and koala habitat connections in the landscape."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
