Redland City Bulletin

Greens Senator Larissa Waters appeals for Environment Minister to revisit historical Toondah advice

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Senator Larissa Waters took aim at the Toondah Harbour development during budget estimates.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters has fired off a series of questions about the Toondah Harbour development during budget estimates, including whether the new Federal Environment Minister had been briefed on the project's political donation history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.