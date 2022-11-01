Redland City Bulletin

Ormiston designer takes out top prize at fashion competition

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Tayl;a McFarlane with Peter Craig, father of Australian multi-award-winning fashion designer and retailer Keri Craig. Picture supplied

Ormiston seamstress Tayla McFarlane has swept the floor with her designs at the Rise to the Runway competition.

