Ormiston seamstress Tayla McFarlane has swept the floor with her designs at the Rise to the Runway competition.
Miss McFarlane claimed the top prize in all tree categories she entered for Resort & Swimwear Emerging Designer, Met Gala Inspired Emerging Designer and Designer Collection Emerging Designer.
To top it off, the 16-year-old took out the overall prize and Student Designer of The Year 2022.
She also earned herself a personal consultation with Ryan Payne Designs after the principal designer was impressed with her work.
Miss McFarlane said she was excited to receive a compliment from Peter Craig, father of Australian multi-award-winning fashion designer and retailer Keri Craig.
Mr Craig said the young designer reminded him of his daughter, a huge complement from a man with many years in the industry.
Miss McFarlane has been invited to meet Keri Craig and have a mentoring session with her at The Brisbane Arcade.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
