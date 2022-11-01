Redland heroes who go above and beyond to support and strengthen the bayside community will be honoured at the 2023 Redlands Coast Australia Day awards.
Redland City Council has opened nominations for nine awards to recognise the efforts of outstanding residents.
Mayor Karen Williams said the awards were an opportunity to commend residents making inspiring contributions to the community.
"It's that time of year to reflect on the last 12 months and acknowledge Redlands Coast's high-achieving members and reward their efforts," Cr Williams said.
"Council's annual Redlands Coast Australia Day Awards are designed to honour local people who have brought a sense of community to our city.
"There are nine award categories recognising different accomplishments or involvements, such as working on Reconciliation with Traditional Owners, caring for our environment, or developing cultural activities and projects across Redlands Coast.
"If you know an individual, an artist, or an organisation who has demonstrated achievements that have helped make a difference in our community, I encourage you to nominate them."
Award categories are Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year (60 years of age or older), Young Citizen of the Year (30 years of age or younger), Local Hero, Reconciliation, Community Organisation, Cultural, Sports and Environment and Sustainability.
For more information on each category or to make a nomination by Friday, December 2, visit Council's website.
Finalists will be notified and invited to attend the 2023 Redlands Coast Australia Day Awards, which are being held in January 2023.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
