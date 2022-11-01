Redland City FC have celebrated the club's stand out players and hard-working volunteers at its end of season awards ceremony.
Volunteer of the Year went to former Socceroo David Ratcliffe, while the Rodrigues family - consisting of Joao, Catarina, Lucas and Isabella - took out the President's Award.
Recognition also went to 13-year-old Nick Monck and mum Anna, who perform various duties around the club, including in the canteen.
Club president Tim Eady said Nick helped set up the canteen and fields on game days and stayed to pack up in the afternoons.
"For me personally, whenever I needed a hand throughout the year, he was always there and whenever I asked him for help he just got straight up from whatever he was doing and gave me a hand," he said.
"He was just such a massive help throughout the year. It goes unnoticed, that sort of thing, so it was great to be able to recognise it on presentation day."
Eady also praised the other perpetual trophy winners and volunteers, such as Ratcliffe, who coached the Mini Kickers in the five to seven year-old age group and the club's inaugural women's team.
Secretary Anna Monck was recognised for her dedication to running the canteen, among several other duties, while the Rodrigues family were honoured for their various efforts throughout the 2022 season.
"Everyone from the committee, to coaches and managers, to people that come down and help out, it is all volunteer based and community based," Eady said.
"To have such success across the club this year is just fantastic and its a reward for the players, families and friends that give their extra time to make the club as good as what it is.
"From a president's point of view, it was just great to see all of our players - kids through to seniors - get the opportunity to be recognised for their efforts throughout the season."
Redland City FC will host a sign-on day for the 2023 season at Donald Road Sportsfield on Saturday, November 26 from 9am until midday.
The full list of individual award winners for season 2022:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
