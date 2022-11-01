So It Goes: This year there's a song

So now I have a song.
I know because everyone is singing it to me.
While I appreciate their sheer musicianship and their great vocal gifts, I do cringe a little every time I hear it. The varied and hilarious references about aging on birthday cards is one thing, but there is nothing like a song to hammer home some harsh realities.
My neighbour even popped a t-shirt with the name of said song into my letter box recently. It was a passing of the mantle so to speak, as she moves out of that fateful year and I move into it. The t-shirt is destined to be passed on, from my letter box to someone else's in one year's time.
I will not tell you the name of the song, but it doesn't take too much imagination to figure it out.
At this point, I want to thank anyone who thinks the song's name is Twenty-one Today. To those people, clearly no one has looked very carefully at my picture or noticed that my children are about twice this age if they are really humming this particular birthday favourite. It is also an indicator that perhaps I need to have smarter friends.
But this little mystery package has me thinking about other potential songs that could be dragged out at every birthday (mine was November 8, just so you are in the full picture). I am particularly thinking about songs with numbers in the titles.
And so a quick google search has revealed that there are actually not too many pertaining to age.
There's Ten Year's Gone by Led Zeppelin, followed by One Thousand Years by Christina Perri (and I thought 10 years was a long time).
Maybe 100 Years by Five for Fighting is an apt descriptor for age and love and life and all that, but who really needs to be reminded about their mortality on their birthday. I'd rather listen to Rod Stewart's Forever Young, although Yesterday when I was Young would be be a more apt description.
I've decided it's all too much to think about it. Instead I'll just wear my Beatles themed t-shirt with pride.
And while I wear it, I might just knit a sweater, go for a ride, do the garden and dig some weeds, all the time wondering 'will you still need me, will you still feed me'.
