An Alexandra Hills man is fighting to save his family home after receiving notice that Redland City Council plans to remove him from the property and demolish the house over ongoing flooding issues.
Murray McGregor - who bought his suburban dream on Abelia Street in 1996 - said his property had flooded several times in recent years, with water levels reaching 12 inches through his home.
He has received notice that the council plans to buy his property at market value under the Acquisition of Land Act and he has until mid-November to lodge an objection.
Mr McGregor said he had been out of work for four years without government support and feared the price offered for his property would not be equivalent to its value on the open market.
"I just want to be left alone and know my house is not going to flood," Mr McGregor said.
"I'm out of work, I get nothing, but I sat back and said 'at least I've got my house'.
"The government says I'm not sick enough for a pension and I'm too sick for short-term help.
"I copped it on the chin because I've got my house. Now they want to kick me out and I will never get what it's worth for market value."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the compensation amount to be offered for the property would be based on an independent market value.
She said the council's decision to resume the property was a last resort and had come after attempts to negotiate an acquisition agreement with the homeowners.
"While it was an exceedingly difficult decision to make, resuming the property will allow the overland flow path to be established at this location and protect six other properties from future flooding," she said.
"Following resumption of the land, council will demolish the house and create a wide open stormwater drain across the block which will continue to the creek, providing a path for the stormwater to flow."
Mr McGregor believes the flooding problem became worse when two dams were removed south-east of his property in 2016 to make way for a housing development.
He said council's remedial works, which included upgrading gully pits and pipes in 2018 at a cost of about $300,000, had failed to solve the issue.
"In 2021, I realised any work council has done has been a total waste of money because they've got an undersized pipe," Mr McGregor said.
"Work you do north, south or east of that pipe, the problem remains."
Council said studies had determined that the removal of the dams were not the cause of flooding on Abelia Street and issues had pre-dated the housing estate.
A spokeswoman for the Council said the developer had also replaced the dams with bioretention basins to collect stormwater run off as part of site-specific engineering works.
"The subject site and the location of the dams are in different stormwater catchments using separate stormwater networks to direct water west toward the creek in Valentine Park," she said.
The council said it had investigated several flood mitigation methods, including a major pipe upgrade between 15 and 17 Abelia Street, but found the work would offer little benefit.
"Council concluded that acquisition of the property was the preferred mitigation option to eliminate risk to its occupants and reduce flooding impacts in the area," a spokeswoman said.
Mr McGregor claims the council refused him access to documents outlining its decision to acquire the property, and after paying several hundred dollars for a Right to Information request, he received heavily redacted documents.
"We got invited down to council on the pretext that they were going to tell us how they were going to fix the problem," he said.
"We were in the room 30 seconds and we were told that they would be buying our house for market value and they don't want to get council's big stick out, but they will if they have to.
"All I have ever done of this council is ask them for help. Now we seem to be a problem."
"Redland City Council has been working closely with the homeowners of the property in question for a long time to identify the most viable solution that protects them and the community from flooding.
"In 2020 and 2021, consulting engineers developed independent flood reports using computer modelling software to examine the benefit of major pipe upgrades between 15 and 17 Abelia Street. The study found that this work would provide little benefit on reducing flooding impacts.
"In 2021, council engaged an independent consultant to undertake a stormwater inundation study to investigate the cause of reported stormwater flooding at several sites across the city during the 2021 extreme storm event, including the property in question.
"The report identified that the cause of flooding at this property has been due to overland water flow from the upstream catchment.
"On 11 October, 2022, council issued the Notice of Intention to Resume (NIR), which provides the owners with a legislative process to object to the resumption. The legislation allows for any objections to the NIR must be served to council by 11 November, 2022.
"Following resumption of the land, council will demolish the house and create a wide open stormwater drain across the block which will continue to the creek providing a path for the stormwater to flow.
"Works will also be carried out on nearby Robinia Street to redirect water through the restored overland flow paths, preventing water crossing through properties between Robinia Street and Abelia Street."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
