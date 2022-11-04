Redland City Bulletin

Alexandra Hills resident fights to keep family home as council takes 'big stick' approach to flooding

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Hills man Murray McGregor is fighting to save his family home on Abelia Street. Picture by Jordan Crick

An Alexandra Hills man is fighting to save his family home after receiving notice that Redland City Council plans to remove him from the property and demolish the house over ongoing flooding issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.