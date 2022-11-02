A Redland mum's business to get kids hooked on fishing has lured a slew of national awards.
Samantha Beckman's business 2 Bent Rods won four trophies at the national What's on 4 Kids Awards, including an induction into the hall of fame after nominations in six categories.
The business won best Incursion/before after school activity, best Kids School Holiday Activity and best Local Activity for 5-12-year-olds.
Ms Beckman said it was an honour to win the awards after a difficult year.
"After the year we have had with over 100 classes being cancelled due to rain and the probability of more to come, it was really special to have something to celebrate," she said.
"Success isn't always monetary or a trophy. To me it's the satisfaction of the kids achieving a task.
"Whether that is picking up yabbies on their own or for those with sensory issues - touching fish for the first time.
"Sometimes its people stopping you at the beach to say 15 years ago you taught my child, they now have kids of their own and are passing on their knowledge and passion that 2 Bent Rods passed onto them years ago.
"To be inducted into the Hall of Fame was the highlight of the evening. I am so proud of how far 2 Bent Rods has come over the last 18 years and how many kids we have had the privilege of introducing to the environment through fishing."
But the award nominationsa do not stop there for 2 Bent Rods which is also finalist for the Adventure Tourism Award for Outdoors Queensland Awards and in multiple categories for the national Roar Awards.
Ms Beckman was also recently appointed the Queensland Fisheries Women in Recreational Fishing Network (WIRFN) Leadership program.
2 Bent Rods run programs all year round, including kids fishing birthday parties as well as lessons and programs for all ages. All details can be found on their website - www.2bentrods.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
