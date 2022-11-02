Redlands councillor Peter Mitchell has launched a unique initiative as he seeks greater collaboration on issues affecting Cleveland town centre.
The second-term councillor is inviting stakeholders to walk the CBD streets with him during November and ask their burning questions about parking in the city's unofficial capital.
It comes as Redland City Council passes through changes to parking arrangements in Cleveland, including reducing time limits on Doig and Bloomfield streets.
Councillors unanimously agreed to several changes at the October general meeting after business owners complained earlier this year that 12 hour zones were impacting trade.
The extended parking limits were introduced when the popular 198-space Doig Street West car park closed in January to make way for a five-storey aged care facility.
Signs were posted in the CBD advising that the number of 12 hour spaces had increased to balance the loss of parking and meet the needs of Cleveland centre workers.
All stakeholders - including property owners, businesses, residents and councillors - are invited to attend the "walking labs" during November.
Cr Mitchell said the session times were scheduled to align with peak parking demand in the CBD.
"It is all about opportunity and the centre has enormous opportunity," he said.
"Land owners, property owners, managers and leasing agents, everyone should get in on the conversation.
"This is me hand on heart being able to say to people 'we hear you and if you've got something sticking in your craw, let's walk around and see it'."
Cr Mitchell said the parking optimisation plan announced in October was a good starting point but ongoing collaboration was crucial for future improvements.
"Council controls a fair bit and should show some leadership, but it's also a request and opportunity for business owners [and others] to come out and show some leadership themselves," he said.
"It is about trying to bring everyone to the table.
"If you are a visitor to the centre, you are not the only one responsible for doing the right thing, neither if you are a council officer or a shopkeeper.
"Everyone has got something to contribute and I think probably something to ask.
"I have put it out to councillors, because that's important too. I want them to be aware of not only parking but the town centre itself and the requirements of this principal activity centre."
Sessions are by appointment only and will be held on November 9 and 23 from 11am to midday.
Email division2support@redland.qld.gov.au to confirm your place.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
