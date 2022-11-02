A Birkdale skincare business owner is celebrating 30 years of running her business from her home to a commercial space and has shared how she found success through life's challenges.
Connie Cassar founded LA PEAU in 1992 as registered home-based salon with all of the facilities of a modern salon.
"When I started LA PEAU, I had the vision to offer my clients something unique and to this day, I am extremely proud to say that I can still offer the unique services and products to my clients 30 years later," she said.
"In those days I was fairly limited with the treatments and products that I could offer, however, I always had in mind exactly what I was looking for and after intensive research and training I was very excited to introduce the GERnetic International range of products to the clinic and I have never looked back."
If running a business was not already enough of a challenge, in December, 1995, Ms Cassar welcomed triplet girls.
"At this stage of the business, I had built a strong, loyal, and dedicated client base however my challenge was to retain that, retain my business identity whilst also being a devoted mother to not one, but three newborns," she said.
"Without any family in Brisbane, it wasn't easy, however I managed motherhood with the support of my husband and great friends that I had made along the way."
In 2009 Ms Cassar moved her business out of her home and to a commercial premises in Birkdale which allowed her to introduce new treatments and products.
"I am dedicated and committed to offering only the best of treatments and services at LA PEAU and my motto is 'If I won't use it, I won't supply it'," she said.
"Each and every product and service that I offer at LA PEAU I have tested and tried, and I believe in it 200 per cent. This also goes for my fabulous team, Lucie, Janette, and Jo who are extremely talented at what they do."
Ms Cassar said she would continue her passion for skincare for years to come.
"Celebrating 30 years is a milestone and it has been a beautiful journey along the way, to say the least"
"It is the incredible loyalty and support of clients that have been a huge contributing factor to LA PEAU's success. It has been a hugely rewarding journey and I can't wait to see where we are by age of 40."
