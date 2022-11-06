Redland City Bulletin
Council

Councillor Peter Mitchell says Cleveland CBD will benefit from new developments

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Peter Mitchell says new developments planned or already underway in the Cleveland CBD will be a boon for the centre. Picture by Jordan Crick

Redlands councillor Peter Mitchell has rubbished suggestions that the Cleveland CBD is dead and believes new developments will prove a boon for the precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.