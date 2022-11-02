Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council hosts workshop to help community groups

Updated November 3 2022 - 11:38am, first published 8:00am
Redland City Council has organised a free workshop to help community organisations develop their own strategic plans. Picture supplied

Community organisations and clubs will get a helping hand from Redland City Council through workshops to help groups build strategic plans.

