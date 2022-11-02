Community organisations and clubs will get a helping hand from Redland City Council through workshops to help groups build strategic plans.
A free workshop will provide professional advice and support for committee members of community, sports and recreation organisations in the Redlands on November 23.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the interactive sessions would help organisations and clubs plan growth.
"Strategic planning is important to any organisation because it helps to define goals, focuses attention on any issues and challenges, and provides guidance on how to deal with them," she said.
"A strategic plan is also important if an organisation intends to apply for grants as it can be one of the eligibility requirements, especially for larger capital infrastructure grants.
"The interactive session will provide committee members with the skills to put together a plan to help their club achieve financial sustainability, facility upgrades or membership growth, and to capitalise on what the club can offer to its members."
Groups will be able to engage with the facilitator after the workshop online to review their plans, get feedback and answer further questions.
Bookings are essential and places are limited for the workshop at the Alexandra Hills Hotel and Conference Centre, Wednesday, November 23 from 6pm-8.30pm. Register at eventbrite.com.au
