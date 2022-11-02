Redlands fashion designer Sharni Mason is set to release a new collection which pays homage to some of the bayside's most prominent scenery.
The mother of three and Cleveland local said she used Redlands as inspiration for the designs that feature across the range.
She is set to launch the 14-piece collection under her brand Mason and Eve over the festive season.
"We are a size inclusive brand, which I think is really important in this day and age," Ms Mason said.
"Our collection is from size six to 20 to try and suit all different body shapes and is inspired by our beautiful Moreton Bay.
"We had our photo shoot over on North Stradbroke Island, so we have a lot of that imagery showcasing the bayside."
Ms Mason said it had taken almost a year and a half to arrive at the point where she was ready to launch her collection.
"We are not a fast fashion brand, as it is completely against our values because of what it does to our world," she said.
"We are a sustainable fashion brand. All of our fabric in this collection is sustainable."
Locals will recognise several elements on the colourful print, including a lighthouse, birds, trees and the ocean.
Ms Mason grew up in the Redlands and said she wanted her first Mason and Eve print to be based on her surroundings.
"Either I walk down to Raby Bay or we are out on the boat. That is where all my inspiration comes from, just the colours of the ocean and the different textures," Ms Mason said.
"That is why when I decided I wanted to launch Mason and Eve, I wanted to make sure I would have an exclusive print."
Radio personality Margaux Parker will help launch the label at a special event on Saturday, December 17.
Tickets cost $25 per person and include champagne on arrival.
Raffle profits on the day will go to domestic and family violence awareness charity Small Steps for Hannah.
More details about the event will be made available on Mason and Eve's social media pages.
"Every woman deserves to feel worthy, so when you put on one of these pieces, that is how I envision women to feel," Ms Mason said.
"There is not much more styling you need to do for any occasion. You could wear it to a resort, holiday in it, watch the races or got to a wedding."
The launch event will take place at Unit 2/13-15 Steel Street, Capalaba, starting at 4pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
