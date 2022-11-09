Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel hosts a house DJ playing music every Saturday from 9pm.
Wellington Point
Over 50's Fitness classes are held 9:30-10:30am Mondays and Tuesdays at Cleveland Scouts Hall, and Thursdays at Star of the Sea Parish Hall. Online Classes and Meditations at www.mindbodyharmonycoach.com.au. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Victoria Point
Visit the Victoria Point Library Saturday, November 12 for a screening of favourite family movies, BYO snacks.
Cleveland
Join Old SchoolHouse Gallery artists on Sunday November 13 from 10am-12pm for morning tea as they discuss their artworks for the Birds and Blooms Exhibition.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Thornlands
Join Redland City Council Library staff at Thornlands Community Park on Monday, November 14 from 9.20-10.30am for a fun-filled outdoor session of storytelling, craft and other fun activities for ages 0-5-year-olds. Bring a hat, sunscreen and a water bottle.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street every Sunday from 7am-1pm showcasing fresh food and farm produce.
Cleveland
The Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch will host the Non Stop Cent Auction fundraiser at Star of the Sea Church Hall on Saturday, November 19. Doors open at 1.30pm. Admission $10 per person, RSVP to Marion on 3207 5461.
